CONNEAUT — Members of the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education and the leadership of the Outdoor Learning Center met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of a new nature center being constructed near Conneaut Middle School.
Conneaut School Board President Suzanne Bernardini said board members were excited at the idea of a nature center constructed at the Outdoor Learning Center when Matt Crawford, who founded the OLC, presented the idea at a recent Board of Education meeting.
Crawford said he was excited when the school board got excited.
The building would have a nature center through the front door, and a classroom area in the back, as well as an office, storage area, and restrooms accessible from both inside and outside the building, Crawford said.
Crawford said the exhibits at the nature center would be curated to fit with the school’s curriculum.
“It’s not just going to be my ideas,” he said. “It’s going to be bounced off of Lynn Higgins and the other science teachers. We want it to encompass what they need, not just what I feel they need.”
Having a classroom in the nature center would allow teachers to provide a change of scenery for the students, Crawford said.
Board of Education member Chris Brecht said he had concerns about the project.
“This is a significant project as it’s proposed,” he said. “In order for something like this to happen on school grounds, it now becomes a school facility, a school building, that would have to go through a very rigorous bidding process.”
Brecht said he would recommend donating the land that the Outdoor Learning Center sits on to either the OLC or the Metroparks and having an easement to access it if the nature center project moves forward.
“If this goes forward as a school project, it changes things significantly,” he said. “I don’t know that long term, it makes a whole lot of sense for the schools to have a classroom right next to a building.”
The schools could partner with the OLC for grant writing, Brecht said.
Board Member Russ Coltman raised the issue of the cost of building the nature center. Coltman said he did some quick research on commercial construction prices, and came up with a rough construction cost of between $555,000 to $647,000.
“I’m not saying yes, no, or anything different, I’m just putting some numbers out there,” he said.
Crawford said those numbers were in line with an estimate he was given by the city’s engineering firm, CT Consultants. He said the location of the building would depend on utilities.
Brecht said the building would have to be constructed near where the old windmill was, due to utilities. The building would not be able to tie into the school’s sewer and water systems, he said.
Coltman said tying into utilities would increase the price to $750,000 to $1 million.
Funding for the building would have to come from grants or donations and not from the school district, Brecht said.
“If it’s going to go forward, I will help out in every way I can, but I don’t think it should be a school-owned property or a school-owned building,” he said. “If you guys feel that the Outdoor Learning Center is capable of handling this project, then we can have a conversation about deeding this land to you, and how you go forward with the project, because it doesn’t make sense to me for the school district to take over another building.”
Another meeting between the OLC and the school board was scheduled for August.
On Friday, Crawford said he was pleased with the meeting.
“It was open and honest, it wasn’t argumentative,” he said. “I’m very pleased.”
Crawford said no one went into the project with blinders on.
“We’re looking at the whole picture, getting views from the smartest people in town,” Crawford said. “Chris Brecht was really open and honest, Russ Coltman was really open and honest. and that’s what we need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.