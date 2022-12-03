GENEVA — The frigid temperatures of Geneva Christmas parades past were gone, but downtown visitors bundled up anyway as a brisk wind whipped through the city Friday night.
The parade direction changed as well, but it didn’t seem to bother the hundreds of people that lined the streets to welcome Santa Claus, and the Grinch, to town.
“We’ve been out here six 6 p.m. I feel we got the best seats,” said Kayla Relliford of Ashtabula.
She said she brought her children to check out the parade.
The wind made brightly lit Christmas trees look like they were dancing as people looked for a special place to watch the parade.
Breana Cunningham, vice president of the Geneva Kiwanis Club, was waiting for her husband to bring another jacket while preparing to give out hot chocolate and cookies after the parade.
Cunningham said the club wants to make sure people know about the Kiwanis Club so they can serve more people. She said the group hopes to add new members.
Jim Santiago, president of the Geneva Business Association, was organizing his first parade and felt a bit nervous on the days leading up to the big day.
He said there were close to 40 units that ranged from a ski club float, to the Geneva High School band to royalty from area festivals.
“This is my first time. It’s strange, but it is all good. I have some great help and it is turning out good,” Santiago said before the parade began near the Geneva WFW Hall.
The parade then went south on Broadway and ended near the Geneva Community Center, where Santa went to greet children and the Grinch set up shop at the Rotary Pavilion.
A Christmas mailbox is located in the pavilion for children to drop their letters to Santa Claus.
Carolyn Amspaugh — “Mrs. Claus” — said she had a very special reason to be at the parade.
“My husband is Santa. He’s on the back of the fire truck,” she said.
Several twirling groups, and members of the Geneva High School band, wore lights to commemorate the Christmas season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.