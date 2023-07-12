SHEFFIELD — Christmas tree growers from across Ohio and nearby states traveled to Jeff and Doug Greig’s tree farm to attend the Ohio Christmas Tree Association’s summer meeting.
More than 100 growers attended the two-day conference on June 23-24, where they heard from agricultural industry professionals, as well as local community leaders.
The majority of growers were from Ohio but growers from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Michigan attended, as well.
Vendors traveled from North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio, all displaying their products related to the Christmas tree industry.
“Our family has had our Christmas tree farm in Sheffield Township since 1956,” Jeff Greig said. “This was the first time hosting the OCTA Summer Meeting and, with the help of many local people and businesses, we were able to make it a very successful two days.”
Christmas trees, an agricultural product, qualify for the Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) farming credit which significantly reduces the tax burden on farmers for property taxes, said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas, one of the speakers at the event, along with staff member, Heather Hall.
“I was surprised by the number of folks who didn’t know about the program or who were not using CAUV for their farms,” he said. “We were able to share important info which will hopefully help these folks in the future.”
Thomas and Hall discussed the difference between traditional CAUV used for regular agriculture and woodland CAUV for lumber and forests in addition to the Ohio Forest Tax Law program. The pair answered questions about qualifications, the amount of tax savings, and what penalties exist with the programs.
CAUV takes the Department of Taxation’s formula for value of property instead of the market value of those properties, traditionally saving farmers around 75 percent of their bill according to Thomas. Inspections, continued agricultural activity, and commercial sales are all required to remain on the program. Those leaving CAUV would be charged a penalty of the last three years of savings, which can be significant.
The weekend wasn’t all work though. Attendees enjoyed their stay in Ashtabula County, Jeff Greig said.
“Many of the attendees took advantage of coming in a day early or staying an extra day and took in a lot of the attractions in the county including the wineries,” he said. “One grower even decided to look for a fishing charter before he went back home.”
Jeff and his brother, Doug, said they found the weekend very successful, with the help of other growers and local businesses. They shared their gratitude for the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, along with a number of local businesses including Shetler’s Candy Shop, Smokin T’s Meats, Waters Catering, Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn and a local Amish bakery.
“People were very happy with all the different things they could do during their stay,” he said. “My brother and I would just like to thank our families and all the people who helped to make this event a success.”
