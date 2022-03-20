Firefighters are urging residents to refrain from burning debris.
Grass fire season has started earlier than normal with a few incidents this week.
Spring of 2021 was an especially difficult time for firefighters as high winds, warm temperatures and dry debris combined to create numerous large grass fires throughout Ashtabula County.
Saybrook Fire Captain Greg Whitaker said the department responded to a grass fire along Route 84 on Tuesday afternoon. He said the fire was 100 yards wide and 100 yards long.
The major problem with spring grass fires is it often appears that there is plenty of water around with mud and puddles evident, but people don’t realize the top layer has dry debris which burns quickly causing damage to property and firefighters.
Several firefighters were taken from the scene of fires last spring and volunteers ended up spending lots of time fighting fires that shouldn’t start in the first place.
Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer said it is illegal to burn anything between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in March, April and May.
“It is that time of year [grass fire season]. Hopefully people will use good judgment,” said Harpersfield Fire Chief Frank Henry.
Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe said people get excited when the weather warms and want to burn leaves or other yard debris.
“It’s not a good idea,” he said.
He said it is draining on the limited resources available to fire departments.
Pierpont Fire Chief Tom Marshall emphasized that the Ohio Revised Code provides the spring burning ban and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is in charge of enforcement. He said residents should definitely not burn in windy conditions.
Orwell Fire Chief Sean Gregory said where you burn can also be important.
“People burn too close to the woodline and it [fires] just take off,” he said.
