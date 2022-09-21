GENEVA — The responsibilities of the Grape Jamboree royalty are being instilled in the new court that was chosen during the Miss Grapette Pageant on Saturday evening at Geneva High School.
Grape Jamboree President Brian Kelly said the 12 young ladies have an informal meeting with him and other pageant representatives to discuss their roles and responsibilities during the festival and throughout the next year.
He said the court is very important to the festival and to the city.
“Our queen represents us at festival all over the state of Ohio...They do speeches throughout the state. ... They a re a traveling commercial for the city,” Kelly said.
On Sunday morning a brunch is scheduled to complete the transition from the 2019 Miss Grapette, Melina Cruz, to the 2022 queen, Allanah Burkholder, 15, of Perry.
“It is really a big deal. It is a time for our queen to step up,” Kelly said.
The brunch is scheduled to include 313 people from all over the state. He said it is scheduled to be held at SPIRE institute and will include representatives of festival royalty from across Ohio.
More than 100 people attended the pageant Saturday with many tears shed by the contestants as they heard their names called and kneeled down so Cruz could place crowns on their heads.
Cruz also shared her vision for young women and how they need to be seen as blessings and urged the court to reach for the stars to meet their potential.
Burkholder’s first attendant is Kiara Jeppe, 17, and a senior at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus. The second attendant is Tegan Gilbert, 17 senior at Geneva High School.
The Junior Miss winner was Rylee Rogers, 13, of Grand Valley Middle School. The first attendant is LilyAnn Akos, 11, a sixth grader at Geneva Middle School. The second attendant Jordan Verdi, 13, an eighth grader at Madison Middle School.
The Young Grapette winner was Joselyn Ortiz, 10, a fifth grader at Geneva Platt Spencer Elementary School. The first attendant is Bree Judd, 8 and a third grader at North Madison Elementary School and second attendant Mya Judd, 11, and a fifth grader at North Madison Elementary School.
The Little Miss Grapette winner was Harlow Nester, 7 and a home schooled first grader, with first attendant Victoria Orinko, 6, a first grader at North Madison Elementary School. The second attendant is Brantlee Farmer, 6 and a first grader at Saint John School.
