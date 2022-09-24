GENEVA — Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the Grape Jamboree Parade on Saturday for the first time in three years.
The day was a happy time for many who arrived early and staked their claim to a spot on the parade route with a folding chair or a blanket.
"It's great. We missed it. We come every year to watch the parade. It is so nice to see people out mingling," said Geneva resident William Risher.
Judy Robison Holt dutifully waved to parade participants from a lawn chair but 58 years ago she was an honored participant in the parade as the first Miss Grapette in 1964.
"I love it," she said of the festival and the parade.
Holt said she has been to every parade except one, when her husband was ill.
"We've been coming to the parade for over 20-some years. ... Now my granddaughter is in the parade," said Marlene Pethtel, who now lives in Mentor.
She said she spent a lot of years in Geneva and it "feels like home."
Grape Jamboree President Brian Kelly said event festivities got rolling around 9 p.m. on Friday evening when two major arteries in the city were reconfigured for the festival.
"We were a little rusty, but got it done," Kelly said with a laugh.
The parade escaped any serious rain but a few sprinkles could be felt as the parade got rolling on Route 20. A wide variety of parade participants included the Grape Jamboree Court waving to the crowd, the Geneva High School band and several twirling groups.
The event continues today with a variety of entertainment options.
A church service will be held at the pavilion at the intersection of Route 20 and Broadway at 10:30 a.m. The service includes representation from numerous churches.
The Sunday schedule includes a baby contest at noon, junior grape stomping at 12:45 p.m. and adult grape stomping at 1:15 p.m. The second edition of the Grape Jamboree Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Festival royalty from all over Ohio will be introduced at 3:40 p.m. with parade awards to be presented at 4:20 p.m. The Geneva GI's are scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m. with a gospel hour, led by the worship team from Peoples church of Geneva, to follow at 5:15 p.m.
Kavan, an internationally recognized Elvis impersonator, is scheduled to perform at 6:15 p.m. and Rick K and the Allnighters are scheduled to close down the event at 7:45 p.m.
