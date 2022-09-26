GENEVA — Grape ice cream, grape pies and grape stomping were back on center stage this weekend as the Grape Jamboree was embraced by people from near and far.
The festival got off to a good start Friday evening, when part of the roads were closed and downtown Geneva was changed from a thoroughfare to a festival zone.
“We were a little rusty, but we got it done,” said Grape Jamboree President Brian Kelly.
He said Saturday was a great start to the festival, with hundreds of people lining the sidewalks along Main Street as dozens of units paraded through the city..
A wide variety of groups participated in parades on Saturday and Sunday, with emergency vehicles, the Geneva High School band and many other local floats the center of attention.
Many people returned to their family tradition of returning to the festival every year to see family, friends and grab some of the unique foods and drinks available at the Grape Jamboree.
Judy Robison Holt has a very special reason to return every year. “I was the first Grapette,” she said while sitting with her family, in specially designed shirts, just east of the Route 20-Route 534 intersection.
She said she loves returning to the event every year.
The grape stomping competition occurred both days, with young people and adults participating. The Sunday version was a bit chilly as temperatures dipped prior to the start of the event.
“It feels like a slushie,” one of the competitors said after removing her feet from the chilled grapes.
Coen Nicotera, 7, of Stow, was one of the participants in the grape stomping event. He left the bucket with grape residue covering a good portion of his pants.
Mike Kohstas, of Streetsboro, was cheering Nicotera on and has been coming to the festival for six or seven years. “I come every year,” he said.
More than 315 people attended a brunch to welcome 128 queens from all over the state to the city for the festival.
Adleigh White, 13, is serving as jr. queen for the Kilbrook Early American Days. “This is the first festival I’ve been to [since she was chosen].”
Representatives of the Newcomerstown Cy Young Festival were also in town, with Luka Lawson, 6, creatively playing with an umbrella in downtown Geneva.
Kelly said the attendance was very good on Saturday, and, after the weather cleared up around 1 p.m., more people were taking their seats along the parade route.
He said 126 members of queen courts from 40 festivals throughout the state attended the brunch. He said SPIRE Institute hosted the event and was very helpful in making it happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.