GENEVA — The Grape Jamboree begins a steady build this weekend as the Miss Grapette Pageant kicks off eight days of activity to celebrate the harvest season.
The pageant chooses winners in multiple categories and begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Geneva High School.
Grape Jamboree President Brian Kelly said he has a committee of 25-30 volunteers who put in all the work to make sure things run smoothly. He said they meet once a month and then smaller committees also meet to iron out details for the Grape Jamboree, which has been a fixture in the city for decades.
Kelly said the festival takes shape day-by-day starting Saturday with the pageant and then moving forward from there with entertainment offered to the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce meeting on Sept. 18.
“We start a week out,” he said.
Kelly said the entertainment is varied and excellent for the 2023 Grape Jamboree which is to be held Sept. 23-24 in downtown Geneva.
“We build through the week,” he said.
“We have a unique way to kick off the Grape Jamboree,” Kelly said of the Red Hackle Pipe and Drums of Cleveland that will play during opening ceremonies on Saturday morning.
The traditional Grape Jamboree events, such as grape stomping, grape food and two parades are on tap for the weekend.
Three acts are on tap for the Saturday evening entertainment with 7 Mile Run on tap 5:30 p.m., The Rod Stewart Experience at 7 p.m. and Confederate Railroad at 8:30 p.m.
The Saturday parade starts at 1:30 p.m. and the Sunday parade at 2 p.m. Potential participants can still sign up for the parade grapejamboree.com.
