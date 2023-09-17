GENEVA — Selinda Floss, 17 and a senior at Edgewood High School, was crowned Miss Grapette on Saturday night at Geneva High School.
Floss said she was shocked when her name was called.
"It's mind-blowing. It is everything I thought it would be and more," she said while holding her trophy after hugging her court and other competitors.
She also was chosen Miss Congeniality by the other competitors.
Floss said she competed in the Miss Grapette Pageant when she was in elementary school, but took six years off before competing again last year.
Twenty-three girls competed in four divisions on Saturday night.
Floss's first attendant is Olivia Caruso and Jordan Verdi is second attendant.
In the Miss Junior Grapette competition, Kourtnie Jones won with Taylor Verdi second attendant and Joselyn Ortiz first attendant.
The Young Miss Grapette division included eight competitors, with Makenna Shaffer of Ashtabula the winning contestant, Piper Rogers first attendant and Bayleigh Hayes second attendant.
There were seven contestants in the Little Miss Grapette division and Adelynn Taylor was the winner with Victoria O'rinko second attendant and Aria Widlits first attendant.
Pageant director Chrissy Jeppe said it was a good, and busy, week. She said the contestants were at the school Monday through Thursday.
She said a lot of events are planned and the girls will have the choice on which ones they wish to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.