GENEVA — Grape-stomping contests, parades and grape ice cream are all scheduled to return to the city during the Grape Jamboree, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival is a focal point of civic involvement in the community with many people who grew up in the area organizing vacations around the event.
The committee works all year to make sure the event is a success, but the pandemic presented challenges as the group works to bring the event back.
Grape Jamboree Committee President Brian Kelly said it has been almost like starting over because some businesses they used prior to 2020 no longer exist.
He said overall the process is going well and the committee is looking for a great year. He said some celebrity grape-stomping contestants are expected and pie-eating contests are also planned for the big weekend.
The festival will again feature two parades, one Saturday and one Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
The entertainment schedule is complete and includes Nick Walker, a nationally known musician to kick off the entertainment on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Jason Alan Magic is scheduled to follow at 7 p.m.
Kelly said the magic show goes beyond your normal “sleight of hand” show and has some unique tricks. The classic rock band Direct Energy is scheduled to close out the evening with an 8:30 p.m. performance.
Kavan, an internationally known Elvis tribute artist, is scheduled to perform at 6:15 p.m. and to be followed by “Rick K and the Allnighters” at 7:45 p.m. to close out the weekend.
The Miss Grapette contest is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 17 and will include a variety of age group competitions.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he met with the committee to make sure everyone is on the same page, but said the organizers run a good festival. He said there was some discussion already regarding the 2023 festival because of the West Main road project scheduled to begin later this year.
Kelly said the discussions are just preliminary and the festival will take place next year, but some modifications may be necessary. He said the rerouting of the parades is one possibility for September of 2023.
