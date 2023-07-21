GENEVA — The Grape Jamboree festival committee intends to expand on the 2022 festival’s return after a two- year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said committee president Brian Kelly.
The 2022 edition included the return of the original Miss Grapette Judy Robison Holt, as well as dozens of parade units ranging from the Geneva High School band to unicyclists.
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 23-24 with a parade planned each day and entertainment.
The festival, started more than 50 years ago, is a drawing card for tourists and a special time for former residents who often schedule trips back home around the annual event.
A wide variety of unique food and drink options are a big part of the festival experience, with grape ice cream and grape pies gaining people’s attention as they stroll the downtown concessions each year.
The festival originated as a way to celebrate the grape harvest season and grew into something much larger.
The Miss Grapette Pageant conducted the Saturday before the festival includes numerous age group competitions from babies to high school students. The winners are royalty and participate in parades around the state and provide public service to community organizations, nursing homes and other entities.
Kelly said he hopes to continue to grow the event beyond what it was before the pandemic.
The Grape Jamboree gets off to a unique start on the Friday before the festival when roads are shut down and people turn the downtown area of Geneva into a business extravaganza with food and other items for sale.
