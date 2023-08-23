ORWELL — Grand Valley Local Schools students got an early start on returning to class process Monday evening with a Meet the Teachers Night and then spent Tuesday checking out their new classes.
Superintendent William Nye said the Monday evening activity went well and the first day of school did as well.
Nye said a lot of new curriculum has been added to existing programs and some special classes have been added.
Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad said some extra time was carved out in the middle of day to increase opportunities for learning and leadership in a relaxed atmosphere.
She said 30-minute time periods will occur each day with students having instruction in an area of their liking two days a week, instruction for those needing assistance will occur two days a week and a fifth day will focus on helping students persevere through life’s challenges.
Getting Results in Tough Times (GRITT) was started three years ago and involved a lot of interaction between teachers, administrators and students.
Instead of monthly programs, GRITT will be handled on a weekly basis with a specific curriculum to help students deep down for that extra effort needed to succeed in life, Cozad said.
Nye said the board and administration decided to keep a fourth teacher at the third-grade level for one more year after parents asked for the extra teacher due to their children having to deal with COVID-19 as kindergarten students.
The school district is moving toward three teachers per grade and not replacing teachers who retire or leave the district because of the decrease in enrollment. He said the district used to have five teachers per grade level, but the number of students in the district has dropped a lot over the last 5-10 years.
Cozad said she is trying to take the discipline issues away from teachers as much as possible so they can concentrate on teaching. She said administrators are also seeking to have organized plans to help relieve teachers.
Cozad and Nye said the new 30-minute, twice-a-week classes will bring excitement to the teachers and students.
Cozad said teachers were asked to put together a class in something they were interested in teaching. She said the classes or “clubs” include hunting, mechanical instruction, astronomy and female exercise.
Cozad said she is excited about the new school year and the chance to work with school resource officer Katie Brockway. The principal said after a year she has a better feel on what to handle by herself and when to get Brockway involved.
