ORWELL — A long, deliberate process to find a resource officer for the Grand Valley Local Schools is complete and Katie Brockway is on the job.
“It is amazing. I think she has had a terrific impact with the students,” said GV Middle School Principal John Glavickas.
Brockway has been on the job several weeks and is busy trying to develop positive relationships with students as well as her work on the day-to-day security operations at the school that houses Kindergarten to seniors in one building. She is the first resource officer at the school.
Brockway said she walks the inside and outside of the school making sure doors are secure and chatting with students and teachers along the way.
One of the plans for the upcoming months includes a club for high school students that will could include older students teaching younger students about basic safety.
“[Tthe school system] has been very inviting. ... I feel blessed,” Brockway said.
She spent about a year working for Ashtabula County Juvenile Court through the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department.
“I didn’t really want to leave,” Brockway said. She said the opportunity to work full time in the schools was something she couldn’t resist.
Brockway said GV High School Principal Roberta Cozad did a great job working as the security official in charge of making the district as safe as possible.
The school had a lockdown drill on Thursday and things went well, according to Brockway and Cozad.
The two women addressed the students after the drill and complimented them on how they followed instructions.
“I’ve been working a long time with this in mind,” Brockway said of her goal of being a resource officer.
She said she has been a volleyball coach at the junior high and youth levels.
Brockway said the ability to change young lives as a coach put her on the path to do the same thing as a resource officer. She said the students have been very open so far.
“The little ones want a hug,” she said.
Brockway has been through the police academy and was made a part of the Orwell Police Department to make the deal a reality. The village and school board had lengthy discussions before creating a memorandum of understanding that creates the framework for the job.
“[Orwell Police Chief] Chad Fernandez is a great mentor,” Brockway said.
Cozad said it is exciting to have an officer in the building.
“I love having her here,” she said.
Cozad said Brockway has made good inroads with the students.
“She doesn’t shy away from the students,” she said.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye has been clear in the qualities he would like in a resource officer. He said he wanted someone who would be an educator and develop positive relationships with students.
