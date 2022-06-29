ORWELL — Grand Valley Local Schools are working toward a new policy for school-issued computers, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.
Nye said a new policy will be initiated for the 2022-23 school year.
"We are going to assign [a Chromebook] in fifth grade and they will keep it through eighth grade," Nye said
Freshmen will also get a new computer and keep it till they graduate.
Nye said there have been challenges keeping the computers organized when they are turned into a teacher, so he recommended a new policy, especially during the pandemic.
He said the students having the computers for four years should work well as they will need to be updated after four years anyway.
GVLS Technology Coordinator Dave Sarbach said the biggest problem with the computers is cracked screens. He said that is a fairly quick fix but other computers must be sent out for repairs.
Sarbach said there have been times when computers have been turned into a teacher, and aren't properly listed so it is unclear who to bill for the missing computer.
Nye said the new process should alleviate the problem.
GVLS Board President Richard Jackson asked if it would be possible to find insurance that a parent could buy to replace a computer if it is lost, stolen or damaged
Nye said the district will look into the idea.
"We are trying to come up with a process so there are less [computer] losses,"he said.
Nye also said the school district will review the option of reducing bus routes to help save on labor and fuel costs as the school district continues to lose students.
School officials said the cost of a semi truck of diesel fuel went up $19,000 from last year and the overall yearly cost will likely be equal to two teacher salaries.
Nye said a survey and interaction with the community will be done throughout the next year before recommending any bus route changes.
"We are getting smaller and this is one of the ways we can adjust," he said.
In other business:
• School board member Bill Thomas gave a review of education items that have passed the state legislature or are under consideration.
Thomas said the legislature loosened up on a couple of proposed restrictions, such as a mandatory dyslexia certified district representative, and the possibility of a levy to fund a public safety officer is a possibility.
He said there are also a couple of legislative items on the horizon, such as a proposed rule that would regulate classroom discussion of racism and other social issues.
* GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt said the district is ending the fiscal year with a surplus of $2.9 million, which is about 92 days of cash, but warns there will be tough decisions when some of the federal pandemic money goes away in the next several years.
• John Glavickas was approved as an administrator for the district and is scheduled to be Grand Valley Middle School principal.
• Jacob Umbrazun was hired at K-12 Music teacher and high school band director.
• All certified administration and certified office personnel were given 2-percent raises for the new school year.
