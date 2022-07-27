ORWELL — The culmination of many years of dreaming appears to be coming closer to reality as the Grand Valley Library seeks a new home.
“We are getting excited. This has been in the talking and planning stage since I’ve been here [about 10 years],” said GVL Director Cheryl Selby.
Selby said five different engineering tests are in the works as the architect starts the project that will be built on the site of the former Grand Valley High School, about 100 yards from the present library.
Selby said the $3.7 million, 11,200-square foot building is moving closer to reality, and she hopes construction can begin next spring. She said that may not be happen, but that is the goal.
The library board of directors, and administrative staff, have been saving money for many years and have $1.5 million already banked to pay for the project.
“People have been really good. The Friends of the Library have been putting aside money,” Selby said. She said the group also hopes to help plan a special project that will enhance the aesthetics of the project.
Selby said her next job will be to write grants to help pay the remaining $2.2 million balance. She said she has been fulltime director of the library since 2016 and served as interim director prior to that.
Five different engineering tests are in the works, including a soil test that was completed late last week. “It is very important,” she said of the tests that will determine the best way to build the structure that will provide a lot more room for programming.
“We should have all the engineering [preparation work] finished by Christmas,” she said.
“I am hopeful that maybe we can start work in spring of 2023,” Selby said. She said her goal would be late April or early May.
In the meantime, there is an architectural rendering of the proposed building in the present library, and she said the opportunity for public input will be offered during the process.
A full-color rendering will be created for residents to review as the process proceeds.
Selby said the construction of the building is expected to take two years. She said she hopes to keep the present building, since a history section is already constructed and the facility could possibly be used for community events.
The new building will have a meeting room and places for educational gatherings.
Selby said she will be approaching some of the bigger foundations in the county to seek financial assistance.
