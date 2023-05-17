ORWELL — A change in financial administration was finalized on Monday evening with the Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education approving the hiring of Tahnee Gruskiewicz as the new treasurer for the school district effective August 1.
Lisa Moodt, the long time treasurer, is retiring on October 1 and will become special assistant to the treasurer for three months to help in the transition process.
School board member Amanda Dolan said a committee received eight applicants for the treasurer position and four were interviewed. “Tahnee was the clear final candidate,” she said.
Gruskiewicz was introduced to the board after listening to Moodt give a five-year report on the district’s financial situation. “This is my last five-year report,” she said with a smile.
Moodt’s report detailed how the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds, a COVID relief measure, has helped the district during the last three years and how programs will have to be funded in different ways or the programs be ended.
The steadily decreasing enrollment has been a challenge for the GVLS as the state funding is determined by property tax values and the amount of students in the district, Moodt said. She said the property values are “artificially high” as there is a lot of competition for property with Amish residents that often don’t send their children to the public schools.
Moodt said the school district enrollment has dropped from 1,450 10 years ago to 864 this spring. She said the state budget, presently under negotiation in Columbus, will determine important parts of the GVLS budget.
She said the present budget recommendations indicate the district will receive no less money from the state for 2023-24 than it did for the present school year.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye expressed frustration that the state budget, biennial, is never settled until June 30. He said new legislation stipulating teachers make at least $40,000 will make it challenging for negotiations that are starting for the teachers’ union.
“We might have to hold up to see what happens [with the final state budget],” he said.
In other business:
•The school board endorsed a plan to raise funds for a turf field at the school’s stadium to be used for football, soccer and many other community events.
Grand Valley Athletic Director Frank Hall said he has received about $100,000 in commitments from area businesses and individuals. He said he would need to raise $900,000 for the project that would not require any taxpayer money.
•The board also approved a three-year contract for the hiring of Kerington Wayslaw as K-4 administrator.
•A two-year $59,000 snow removal contract was approved with Shanty Creek LLC.
•The board also approved contracts for more than $80,000 for the stadium sound system, intercom speakers and lighting upgrades that is being funded by an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission safety grant.
