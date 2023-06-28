ORWELL — Officials from the Grand Valley Local School district discussed a variety of financial issues that are affecting the district.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said the continued drop in enrollment creates some long- and short-term challenges for the district.
School officials said the enrollment has dropped about 500 students in a little more than a decade.
During the GVLS Board of Education meeting Monday night, the board accepted the resignation of a third-grade teacher and eliminated a middle school science position and a physical education position.
Nye said declining enrollment allowed the district to drop the positions. He said the science classes will be picked up by existing teachers who are certified in multiple disciplines.
The resignation of the third-grade teacher resulted in significant discussion with three parents asking the board to consider replacing the teacher because of the large amount of students in the upcoming third grade. The district is considering using three teachers and a full-time tutor to meet the students’ needs.
“We have to make a decision to replace or not [keep the position],” Nye said.
He said deleting positions means nobody loses their jobs but the parents were concerned with students who are behind in their learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These Kids have educational gaps because of the pandemic,” Jillian Hinz, a parent, said during meeting.
She asked the board to consider the possibility of hiring a fourth teacher for third graders.
“This is not the place to make a cut,” said Stephanie Pokorny.
She said she has never come to a school board meeting but felt strongly enough to attend the meeting.
Patrick Pokorny, Stephanie’s husband, also urged the board to reconsider. He said he was a student who hated school and got lost in the process.
“It creates a domino effect. If it wasn’t for Auburn Career Center, I wouldn’t have graduated,” he said.
Nye said he would have his elementary school team evaluate options and report back to the board next month.
In other business:
• After an executive session the board passed an agreement with the school’s support staff union, Nye said. He said negotiations are continuing with the teachers union.
• Nye said the district has put together polices for students relating to the use of Artificial Intelligence.
