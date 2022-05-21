ORWELL — Potential life and death decisions were in the mix on Friday morning during a safety drill at the Grand Valley Local Schools complex.
The detailed interaction between law enforcement, emergency workers and school administrators during a potentially fatal shooting “scenario” played out as students stayed on lockdown in their rooms.
The drill started with several loud claps that signified a potential shooting incident kicking off the call for police and ambulance workers to come to the school and address the situation
The drill focused on a shooter who was alone in the library with threestudents who had been “shot” and included the arrival of police, who got involved in a shootout, and then the treatment of the three students and the shooter.
“We have a large complex and we are a small school and we need all of our safety forces to know as much as they can about this complex,” said Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad. She said the most important part of the drill was to assess communications between the different groups involved.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek urges village residents to apply to the “Swift 911” option through the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency. She said 87 households are presently signed up and received a text around 830 a.m. on Friday regarding the drill.
“We are going to push people to sign up. ... It is extremely important so we can be prepared in the event of an emergency,” Pentek said. She said critical information can be sent to residents regarding a water main break, a crash scene, missing children or school emergency.
During the incident students were on lockdown in classrooms as a message was replayed over the school’s intercom system.
Three GVHS students served as “shooting victims” acting out their situation in the library as they interacted with emergency workers and police.
“I would like to give great kudus to those three students,” Cozad said after the drill. She said they had been working with the drill creators since last fall.
“I just want to let you all know you did a great job on this drill,” Cozad told students and teachers over the intercom system after the “all safe” warning was official given around 10:26 a.m. about 55 minutes after the start of the drill.
Cozad said those participating would review the drill and analyze ways to improve on response.
