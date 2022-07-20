ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools are one step closer to hiring a resource officer after lengthy discussions on what skills and job focus the person would need.
Administrators and board members discussed the type of skills and personality they would like to see in a resource officer, focusing on the importance of developing relationships with the students.
Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad and Grand Valley Middle School incoming principal John Glavickas were involved the interview process with two potential candidates.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said he would like to see a person who can build relationships with students and not create a militaristic style.
“We want to teach students that police are not the enemy,” he said.
Nye said he wants the person hired involved in teaching the students about police and the law. He also said he would like to see some cultural and diversity training at the middle school level.
GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt said there is $60,000 to $70,000 a year available for the next two years that could fund the position. She said the money would come from the student wellness and success fund for two years, then decisions would have to be made for future years.
Nye said negotiations with the village could allow the officer to be paid for educational supplements to the normal police department responsibilities.
Grand Valley school board member William Thomas said the district also has the option of sharing costs with the Orwell Police Department because the resource officer would only be needed nine months of the year at the district’s three schools.
“I think we will take the majority of the share,” Nye said.
Cozad said both people interviewed for the job were interested in the education component of the position. She said both were also excited about doing assemblies for the students.
Glavickas said he was impressed with the interviews.
“I didn’t want somebody who was militaristic walking through the halls. ... They were talking relationships, relationships, relationships,” he said.
The board discussed some teachers’ interest in the resource officer working to reduce tardiness numbers and dealing with unruly students.
Grand Valley school board member Amanda Dolan said she expressed concerns with a resource officer after reviewing research on the officers’ effectiveness.
She said the district has 17 percent of students with special disability needs and a minority population that might not be best served by a resource officer if the person handled it incorrectly.
Administrators also pointed to a new mental health program that will include specialists to help deal with mental health needs and hopefully help reduce major behavioral issues before they occur.
Nye said a second round of interviews with the two candidates are in the process of being scheduled and invited several school board members to attend if they were interested.
Nye said he hopes to have a job description and a memorandum of understanding for board review at the August meeting.
In other business:
• The district cleared up wording of an agreement with the Grand Valley Education Association highlighting the supplemental contracts of the music department.
• The school board approved $452,077.71 in federal money to be used to assist students through a variety of enrichment programs.
• Contracts with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center for a variety of services were approved.
• Six buses were approved for scrap as they are no longer useable at the rate of $2,200 a bus.
