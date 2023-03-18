ASHTABULA — Grand River Rubber and Plastics, a 100 percent employee owned company, has bought the lathe cut gasket and seal division of ASC Engineered Solutions, doing business as Ashtabula Rubber Company.
Teams at both companies are already working together and a target date of July 1 is set for all orders to be produced and shipped out of Grand River Rubber’s facility.
Grand River Rubber manufactures lathe cut washers, tubular gaskets, flat drive belts and wastewater treatment membranes.
“Our companies have a commitment to producing quality products at a competitive price and on time delivery schedule. Our focus during the due diligence process was to ensure that Grand River Rubber was the best option for Ashtabula Rubber’s customers,” said Donny Chaplin, president of Grand River Rubber and Plastics. “Grand River Rubber’s ISO 9001-2015 certified production process will allow for a smooth transition and reliable supply into the future.”
With this acquisition, Grand River Rubber and Plastics expands their lathe cut gasket business into more than 23 market segments. For more information visit www.grandriverrubber.com or call (440) 998-2900 (Photo attached)
