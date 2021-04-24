HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The crowd was thinned due to COVID-19 participation limits, but the enthusiasm was intact at the Grand River Canoe and Kayak Race on Saturday morning.
A total of 130 people took to the water for a paddle down the Grand River to Madison Township. The event normally has around 300 participants but was capped at 130 because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, said Jim Corrigan, who was volunteering with his wife Erica.
The couple actually met volunteering at Lake County Metropark events. "We kept meeting each out at events," Erica Corrigan said.
Helen Kilfoyle made the trip from Lansing, Michigan, to attend the event.
"This is my first time," she said.
Kilfoyle said she was excited about getting back out on the river and having some fun.
The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic and the year before because of elevated water levels on the Grand River.
Carrie Kaydo of Ashtabula has done a lot of kayaking but never participated in the race.
"I am excited," she said.
Sean Allds, an Ashtabula native now living in the Mentor area, came back to experience the race with his eight year old son Parker. "I've done the river probably 20 times but never this event," he said.
Brian Davidson is the race director and announcer for the event.
"Nobody has flipped at the start this year," he said with a laugh over a megaphone at the starting line.
Lake County Metroparks Chief of Outdoor Education Seth Begeman said the event it is a great way for people to experience the outdoors just as a bald eagle flew over the starting area.
The race has been sponsored by the Lake County Metroparks for about 25 years and was an open event called the Mad Hatter for decades before that. In the 1970s and 80s participants would wear strange hats and the tradition has continued.
