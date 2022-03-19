AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — The famous Queen tune "We are the Champions" rang out as fellow students mobbed the Grand River Academy Scholastic Bowl team after they won the Ashtabula County championship on Saturday by a score of 500-70 over Geneva.
"It is nice to have support for an intellectual activity," said William Seeds, a senior on the team, after the students showed their support.
Large numbers of spectators are not usually a part of the experience but students were allowed to attend as long as they kept quiet during the competition.
Senior Jack Baris, captain of the GRA team, said he has enjoyed being on the championship team and hopes the school will continue the tradition next year. Junior Cooper Stein and sophomore Domenick DiCola are the other GRA team members.
Eight Ashtabula County schools participated in the event. Geneva's team of Michael King, Grace Moon, Dennis Dixon and Marissa Serafine finished second.
Students answered questions in a variety of categories, including popular culture, the elements, history and music during a double-elimination tournament.
GRA took home the trophy for the third straight year by racking up bonus question after bonus question.
The event has been held for 35 years and originally was a one-evening tournament. The Scholastic Bowl competition has expanded into a full season of dual-meet events held throughout the county.
Greg Bossick, who lives near Columbus, administrates the league and the dual-meet competitions. He said similar competitions are held in most counties throughout Ohio.
"It's about learning things that aren't in the standard curriculum," Bossick said.
He said he hopes area teams will take the "next step" and earn a trip to a national competition.
To develop an even deeper program, Bossick said he hopes area middle schools will start offering the experience for younger students.
The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center sponsors the event and coordinated the finals at GRA.
"The kids are interested in learning about different things," said Denise Hunt, who works with the gifted and talented program at the ACESC.
Hunt said the shared interest also creates a community of like-minded students that crosses school boundaries.
Hunt said a discussion on how each team prepares for the competitions has begun as well.
Lakeside, with a team of Ashton Jones, Bryan Locy, Ethan Gallatin and Analicia Guijkosa, finished third.
