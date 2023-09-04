AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — The education of boys will continue this fall at Grand River Academy, as it has for almost two centuries.
The academy opened in 1831 to teach agriculture and has stood the test of time as a boarding school for boys from all over the world.
More than 50 students are scheduled to attend classes this year, with many students coming from countries across the globe.
Gina Borst, the new head of school, will be getting to know students as she also seeks to meet members of the community. Borst comes from a private school for girls in Central Pennsylvania.
“I’ve been in education for 30-plus years,” Borst said during an interview at the school. She said she was at Grier School for 16 years.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Borst said.
Grand River Academy had student counts in the 80s until COVID-19 altered the boarding-school reality.
She said the school hopes to grow the numbers in the years to come and hopefully have some local students enroll as well.
Borst said more than half of the students enrolled are from outside the United States. She said the school is working with a group that helps recruit students from Asian nations.
Nicole Conrad, assistant director of finance and operations, said the class size for students is in the six-to-10 range, allowing more contact between students and teachers.
Holly Carper, the new director of admissions, said the school intends to reach out into the community to share the school’s mission.
Borst said the school is also partnering with a soccer and basketball group to help draw students to the school and provide the students with an excellent education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.