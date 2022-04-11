GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Bedtime stories between a mother and her children led to the documentation of a young girl’s life in France during the German occupation.
Annette Brunner, 90, remembers the harrowing days of World War II in Fille, France, like they were yesterday and shares those memories in a recently completed book written with her son Mark Brunner.
Brunner said she remembers details of her family’s life in small towns and in Le Mans, France, during World War II that still bring back painful memories.
“The war was a frightening experience,” she said.
The book details her life as a child when the Germans arrived in her village of Fille outside Le Mans. She discusses her family and many near-death experiences of her father and other memories of fellow French citizens who met an early demise at the hands of the Germans.
At the same time, she said she has positive memories of her childhood and the love her family provided during years where soldiers from Great Britain, France and Germany were regulars at the family cafe in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
Brunner was 7 or 8 years old when the war started to affect her family’s life.
One special French soldier took time to talk with her and drew her a picture of Mickey Mouse. She wouldn’t let anybody erase the drawing until a German soldier later came in and erased it and laughed at her saying he would draw a better one.
Another German soldier tried to gain her attention by giving her chocolate and showing her his revolver. She said she told him her father had a bigger gun and the Germans came back and ransacked the cafe looking for it.
Brunner’s father also told of a story regarding the planned demolition of a major bridge in Le Mans late in the war when it appeared the Allies would be arriving in the area. She said her father crossed the bridge and on his way back to his home was stopped by a German soldier telling him he couldn’t return because the bridge would be imploded.
She said her father told the soldier he had to cross the bridge to get home.
“My father went over that bridge not knowing if he would be shot in the back or if the bridge would blow up,” Brunner said.
The bridge survived the potential demolition thanks to a 17-year-old boy and a Catholic priest who dismantled the explosives, she said.
Brunner’s son, Mark, loved to hear his mother’s stories while growing up in the 1960s in Geneva-on-the-Lake and asked her to write them down for him. She started a diary sharing her memories .
About five years ago, Brunner asked his mom for the diary. She originally said no and told him he would get it when she died, but later gave him a copy.
Brunner said she started the diary so there would be a family history of her experiences not knowing Mark would begin a labor of love and help her write a book illuminating France in the early 1940s under the thumb of Nazi Germany.
Mark Brunner began writing down the stories and put them into a format that might be of interest to others. He then had former Star Beacon reporter Carl Feather edit the book and had it published through Amazon where it is now available.
“Annette’s Memories” details her family history and her move thousands of miles away to Ashtabula County. She came to the United States in the late 1940s as a teenager. She got a job in a clothes factory in Ashtabula.
She met her husband at the factory and he eventually became owner of the factory and they lived in Geneva-on-the-Lake. Part of the book details the history of the Ashtabula company that he ran until the late 1980s when it closed.
