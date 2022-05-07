GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The summer tourist season officially began Saturday afternoon with a west-bound parade on The Strip.
The Geneva-on-the-Lake Area Chamber of Commerce held the third edition of the event to let people know the village is open for business after being forced to forego parades in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Mills, president of the organization, helped coordinate the event at the eastern entrance of The Strip. He said parade participants on wheels started at Indian Creek Campground and those on foot joined at the GOTL Brewing Company.
Mills said it was a challenge to put the parade together this year as Tony Long and Mary Kay Gerson, who had helped coordinate the event, both died since the 2019 parade.
Approximately 25 units participated in the parade, including a long line of golf carts to twirling groups and color guards from the Sons of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mills said it will take a while to bring the event back to its previous status following the pandemic.
"We like to get 40 or 50 [units]," he said.
The parade is scheduled to align with Mother's Day weekend and the traditional opening of The Strip. Mills said the chamber annually honors a mother instead of having a grand marshal.
This year the organizers decided to honor longtime GOTL business owner and former mayor Georgette Allison, who died earlier this year.
Allison's daughter, Kathy Carroll, and granddaughter, Ashley Carroll, rode in a golf cart to honor the woman who spent decades giving to the community.
"It was nice they did a memorial for my mother," Kathy Carroll said.
Residents and a few tourists lined the parade route on Saturday under sunny skies, but with a chilly breeze.
"It's a little cool out here, but at least id didn't rain," said Gary Dudeck, who lives in the village.
"The weather's not too bad. I'm glad the weather is OK and the turnout is pretty good," said Adam Mendes, who also lives in the village.
Ryan Richmond decided to come north with his family from Brookfield to "get out of the house".
"I had no idea there was a parade. ... I have been coming here a long time. My parents used to bring me here when I was a child," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.