GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Dozens of people lined both sides of the Strip on Saturday afternoon as the village celebrated the opening of the 2023 tourist season.
"Awesome weather, we have a great turnout," said GOTL Mayor Dwayne Bennett as he maneuvered the parade route in a golf cart. He said the parade will continue to grow in the years to come.
The Mother's Day weekend as long been the traditional start of the summer tourist season and the parade was started to celebrate the event and draw more people to town.
The parade was led by GOTL emergency vehicles and followed by a host of golf carts. A variety of twirling groups, floats, veterans and the Sons of the American Revolution flag group also participated.
Tim Mills, a Geneva Township trustee and GOTL business owner, helped organize the parade and said next year's will be even bigger.
Mills said the new partnership between the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the village will provide greater opportunities to grow the parade and the tourism industry in the area.
A new visitor's center recently opened on the west end of the Strip and is staffed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily into October. Many of the village's businesses were open for customers on Saturday others will open in the weeks to come.
A wide variety of local people and out-of-town visitors spent time in the village on Saturday.
"This is the first time [we've come on Mother's Day weekend]," said Lori McCreary of Austintown. She said it was a fun parade and she met her daughter's family from New Castle, Pa., in the village.
Aubree Wall, of Ashtabula, and her family attended the parade after enjoying last year's edition.
"The people are great," she said.
Joeleen Hess of Sarver, Pa., came to Geneva-on-the-Lake to celebrate the 31st birthday of her daughter, Jessica Hudak. She said the family has been in town since Thursday.
"It is awesome. It was great," Hess said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.