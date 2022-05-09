GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — A parade was just one way area leaders celebrated the start of the 2022 summer season on The Strip.
“Its a summer kick-off to let people know we are open for business,” said Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett. He said it is a good way to celebrate the traditional Mother’s Day weekend kick-off to the season.
The parade was sponsored by the Geneva-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce and included about 26 units on Saturday afternoon.
Bennett said the village is working on getting side streets ready for the summer season and excited about growth and new life in the village business structure. “We have a couple of new businesses,” he said.
Bennett said Zeppe’s is under new ownership, as well as several other businesses and lodging ventures.
Lakeside Marketplace, owned by Tim Mills, is one of the new businesses scheduled to open soon. He said the business will be a “carryout store” featuring a deli and souvenir shop.
“I want to be open by Memorial Day,” Mills said of the business located across the street from the GOTL Brewing Company. A variety of new businesses and renovated hotels have been popping up on the eastern end of the village.
Mills said he expects the village to have a good summer. He said the village has had strong years when the economy is booming and strong years when the economy is not doing well.
“We kind of weather both sides,” Mills said. He said the high gas prices may lead people to go on two or three short trips instead on one long one, meaning people from Pittsburgh and other regional population hubs may come to the village.
GOTL Brewing Company Owner Tim Allen said the new and growing businesses in his area will help his business grow. He said his operation stays open year round, but Mother’s Day weekend is a sign that summer is on the way.
Allen has been operating the business since 2015 and indicated his biggest issue is finding employees. “Staffing is the biggest challenge,” he said.
The village businesses have raised wages but still can’t get people to apply for the summer positions, Allen said.
The parade included about 25 units ranging from fire engines to golf carts that processed east to west on The Strip.
Village residents brought their lawn chairs to the street corner to check out the parade and rubbed elbows with a few out-of-town visitors checking out what the village has to offer on a chilly Mother’s Day weekend.
Long time business owner Georgette Allison, who died earlier this year, was honored for her long time commitment to the village with her daughter Kathy Carroll and granddaughter Ashley Carroll riding a golf cart in her memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.