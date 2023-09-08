JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barbara Schaab will host her “Good Deeds” seminar on Sept. 28.
This will be an informal and educational dialogue to help the public evaluate the status of their property deeds, and review options for placing their assets in survivorship.
“Many folks believe their property is already in survivorship, when in fact, the pertinent verbiage may not be included on their current deed,” she said.
The program will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Community Center, 11 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson.
Pre-registration is suggested to allow for proper seating. Copies of attendees’ recorded deeds will also be provided with pre-registration.
The copies may be examined and will be reviewed to determine if the property would need to be transferred through Probate Court.
Attendees are then able to evaluate what action may be taken to facilitate the best avenue for transfer of property in the event of the loss of a loved one.
Probate Judge Albert Camplese and Magistrate Richard Dana will be in attendance to educate the participants on the ins and outs of Probate Court.
“We will also have staff members from the Ashtabula County Title Department to discuss vehicle titles and rights of survivorship regarding those,” she said. “Also on hand will be area attorney, Cory Funk, to address any legal questions that may arise from the discussion.”
To register, please contact Ashtabula County Recorder, Barb Schaab by calling 440-576-3762 or email bschaab@ashtabulacounty.us before Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.