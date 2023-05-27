Whether it be a parade, observance, ceremony, picnic or family gathering, there are many ways to observe and honor the people who lost their lives while serving our country this Memorial Day weekend.
To top it off, forecasters say Mother Nature will shine on area residents as they enjoy all these things throughout the holiday.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will reach the low 70s under partly sunny skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday in northeast Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health has not issued any beach advisories for water quality at beaches in Ashtabula County, according to the ODH website.
However, Lake Erie remains a little chilly for swimming at 56 degrees, according to the ODH website.
Swimming at local beaches is recommended only when lifeguards are on duty, officials said.
Lake Shore Park and Walnut Beach have lifeguards on duty, concession stands and playgrounds.
Visitors are asked to check the signs at the park of their choice for the most up-to-date information on water conditions and if the lifeguards are on duty.
A popular vacation destination spanning the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, Pymatuning State Park is known for its outdoor activities. The 14,000-acre reservoir offers many boat access areas, seasonal docks, and walleye and muskie fishing.
Visitors to the Ohio shore also will find a large, shady campground with some lakeside view sites, cabins, a swimming beach, and picnic areas along the lakeshore.
A 500-foot swimming beach is just south of the causeway, and on Friday, the water temperature was 62 degrees, according to the Lake Monster website.
Facilities include a changing house, showers, restrooms and two volleyball courts. Swimming is permitted in designated areas during daylight hours only. Swim at your own risk. Pets are not permitted on the beach, according to the park’s website.
Swimmers also swim at their own risk on the Pennsylvania side of Pymatuning State Park, according to the park’s website.
