A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of a man who was killed in a June 15 crash on Route 45 in Saybrook Township.
More than $6,000 has been raised to help the family of Greg Wise, 28, who died when his motorcycle struck a vehicle near the intersection of New London Road.
The campaign description indicates Wise was the sole provider for his wife Maria and their four daughters and the money would be used for funeral services and to support the family.
Wise was taken to Lakeside High School to be flown by helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, but died before that could occur, according to the OHP.
