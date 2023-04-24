ROCK CREEK — Glenbeigh is offering a free training on crisis awareness open to all first responders, including fire, emergency medical services, law enforcement, dispatch, corrections and other professional staff who support first responders.
Each year, thousands of lives are saved because of first responders. One of the most pressing challenges faced by emergency personnel and their support staff is exposure to stressful situations and trauma.
The featured speaker at the May 20 event will be Steven Click, director of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Services.
He discuss first responder reactions to stressful or traumatic incidents and offer techniques and strategies to effectively deal with and normalize those reactions.
Click understands the unique situations faced by those who answer the call or respond to crisis situations. He served as the First Responder Liaison for Ohio Mental Health & Addiction Services and is a retired lieutenant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
He has been involved in peer support with the OSHP’s Members’ Assistance Team (MAT). He received CISM training in 1993 and was deployed to New York City to work with the NYPD after the 9/11 attacks.
He is trained in both group and individual peer support by the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation and is a certified QPR; Question, Pursued & Refer and Mental Health First Aid instructor.
Glenbeigh is honored to host this event for Northeast Ohio’s first responders. Registration is required and open online at www.glenbeigh.com/events.
