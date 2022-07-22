ORWELL — John Glavickas is taking the next step in his career path after accepting the position of principal at Grand Valley Middle School.
“This is my 27th year in education, all at Grand Valley,” Glavickas said.
He grew up on Long Island and earned a degree in sports management at Slippery Rock University. Glavickas said he then got a six-month internship with the Pittsburgh Penguins, worked in sports administration in Atlanta and Cleveland before moving into the field of education.
Glavickas said his wife was a teacher in the GVLS system and friends suggested he return to school and get his education certificate.
“I went back to school at Youngstown State,” he said.
Glavickas became a long-term substitute while studying and earning his certificate. He began teaching special education classes. He taught 17 years at the middle school and the last 10 at the high school.
He said he earned his administration qualifications 17 years ago and decided now was the time to make the move.
“I can’t imagine being anywhere else,” Glavickas said of the district that took him in. He said he was surrounded by teachers and coaches who showed him how to teach, including Lowell Moodt, Tom Henson, Jim Henson and Ron Chutas.
Glavickas had a successful run as head coach of the Grand Valley football team and hopes to approach his new job in the same way.
He said it was always his goal to make the football experience a great one for his players
“I kind of want to do the same thing in the education world,” Glavickas said.
Glavickas said he hopes to create an atmosphere that is pleasant for students and teachers.
“I want [middle school] to be a great experience,” he said.
While Glavickas will be stepping back from his work as an assistant football coach, he hopes to help head coach Clinton Nims by watching film and talking one-on one. He said his love of coaching football won’t go away.
Working with students, teachers and the rest of the middle school staff will now take up most of Glavickas’ time.
“I will never forget that I was a teacher. I never want to forget where I came from,” he said.
Glavickas said it is important to help young teachers as so many are leaving the profession.
“We are all in this together,” he said.
