The steady pounding of basketballs on the hardwood was heard in the last several days as high school girls basketball teams began preparing for the 2022-23 season.
The first day of Ohio High School Athletic Association allowable practice was Friday but most teams were on the court by Monday trying to put together teams for the upcoming season.
“This is a bit different than I’ve ever had as a coach. I have one senior, two juniors (a few sophomores) and 10 freshmen,” Hassett said. He said it will take some time for the younger players to learn.
Lakeside coach Nicole Grimmett said it was good to back on the court. She said some players are still with the volleyball team heading to district play on Tuesday, but numbers are good this year.
“It looks like we will be able to play a few freshman games,” she said.
“This group really gets along...It will be a fun season,” she said.
Hassett said he is always excited for the first practice and Jefferson coach T.J. Furman agreed.
“It think you are always excited and fired up to start a new season,” Furman said.
Furman said setting first day of practice is critical to the development of a team.
“It is extremely important to set the tone for the season with the first practice. You are creating the culture and identity for the season. You have new goals in the the gym for the first time, so you are setting the tone for your program,” Furman said
“I’m excited about the team this year! We have a lot of new faces joining our team after graduating several key people. It is time for our younger girls to step up and show what they can do to be leaders,” he said.
Edgewood coach Randy Vencill also gets fired up for the first day of practice.
“First day of practice feels like Christmas morning. First day of practice is very important. It sets the tone for the rest of the year. You can set your expectations and goals for the rest of your season,” Vencill said.
“Our team has been very committed this off-season and I can’t wait to see the results of all of our hard work.”
