ASHTABULA — A desire to honor her grandfather led Raylin Hatfield, 9, to create a lemonade stand and help veterans.
Eugene Raymond Platano, a recipient of two Purple Hearts in Vietnam, died on May 16, 2020. Hatfield had a lemonade sale on her birthday four days later in honor of grandfather.
Lindie Vanek, Hatfield’s mother, said there were a lot of drive-by events going on with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and they had a lemonade sale.
That lemonade sale was put on ice for a while but came back with a vengeance on May 16 of this year.
“This year she built one out of pallets and painted it herself,” Vanek said.
The lemonade stand was at the corner of Columbus Avenue and East 16th Street and raised $700, Vanek said.
“We had a whole bunch of lemonade treats,” she said of the backed goods that were added to the menu.
Vanek said there were also $400 in separate donations leading to a total of $1,100 to go to Honoring our Heroes, an organization that does a variety of projects for veterans in Ashtabula County.
Vanek said they plan to do the sale every May 16.
“This is huge getting a big donation, especially this time of year,” said John Norris, who runs the organization. He said there have been three major projects and two minor projects this year.
Honoring Our Heroes assists veterans that need home maintenance or modification
Norris said a major project can cost as much as $10,000 so the money will come in handy. He said one project was the modification of the house of a man who was injured during his service in an IED explosion.
Many friends and school0related people attended Raylin’s lemonade and a group of motorcyclists also came by and bought some goodies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.