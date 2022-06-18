JEFFERSON — Unicorns, costumed children and beautiful weather combined at Giddings Park during the Ohio Fairy Garden Festival on Saturday.
"We love fairies," said Geneva Beck, 15, of Strongsville, who attended the event with her sister Zoe Beck, 19.
"We decided it would be fun a fun time to dress up," Zoe Beck said after posing for a picture with her sister in a chariot.
The chariot was set up right next to a booth that included a miniature horse dressed like a unicorn that was also available for pictures thanks to the efforts of Ashtabula's Jan Sharpe. She said she coordinated the picture opportunities to give children fun, free activities.
Jill Berry and her daughter Khylie, 8, roamed the grounds in blue gowns delighting young children with gifts as the festival's Fairy Godmother and Princess.
"We like to make the fairy gardens and we love all the kids," Jill Berry said.
Dozens of children and their parents participated in a parade around the park led by Dixie Morgan, of the Ray of Light dancers, who waved colorful flags and marched between several rows of vendors.
Julie Cole organizes the event and was happy for the good weather. She said there were 70 vendors on site including a booth sponsored by the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, where people could begin the dog adoption process, and a booth where members of the Bikers against Child Abuse provided gifts for children.
Cole said it was the largest event they have had. She said all the events connected to the festival are free and there were lots of food vendors participating this year as well.
"People come out and stay all day," Cole said.
Blake Parhomovich of Solon thrilled children by creating balloon sculptures, while on stilts.
Dixie Morgan, of Madison, provided hula hoop lessons for children before and after the parade. She said she enjoys inspiring children to dance.
