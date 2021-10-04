ASHTABULA — A massive stacker-reclaimer is coming apart and moving from the Ashtabula Harbor to Mobile, Alabama.
The Alabama State Port Authority bought the Krupp Stacker Reclaimer located at the Ashtabula Dock Company for its McDuffie Coal Terminal in Mobile.
A stacker is a large machine used in bulk material handling. Its function is to pile bulk material such as limestone, ores and cereals on to a stockpile. A reclaimer can be used to recover the material. In Ashtabula, it was used to move coal.
“McDuffie Coal Terminal is capable of loading and unloading just about any form of transport,” said Daniel Gill, docks maintenance superintendent. “It’s a 550-acre terminal with about 16 miles of conveyor belt, two ship loaders, three ship unloaders, two barge unloaders, two bi-wing stackers, two rail car dumpers [one tandem and the other a single car dump], five stacker reclaimers, as well as a rail car loading station.”
The Krupp machine was built around 1991-1992, according to the manual. The machine weighs about 950 tons, and measures from the top of rail to the top of the machine at 93-feet. If the boom is raised 16 degrees it is 99 feet high. The overall length is 334 feet, according to the manual.
Its specification for operation is reclaiming coal at 5,000 tons per hour and stacking 3,000 tons per hour.
It was originally purchased by the Consolidated Rail Corporation in 1991 or 1992, Gill said.
The journey from Ashtabula to Mobile will cost $8 million and will take the stacker-reclaimer on an ocean-going barge through the St. Lawrence Seaway and then on 12 over-the-road trucks. The spare parts will travel on another seven or eight over-the-road trucks.
“It’s been a long process,” said Gill’s uncle, Jerry Lambert, a former Conneaut resident who now makes his home in Painesville Township.
Lambert, who worked for the railroad for 30 years, bringing coal into Ashtabula, has taken an interest and helped his nephew at the beginning of the humongous project.
The target date is for the massive machine to be underway is mid-November depending on weather, Gill said.
“It should take roughly 30 days for the barge to get to McDuffie and the trucks will begin unloading the barge in the following weeks,” he said.
In addition to Lambert, Gill has many other ties to Conneaut and Ashtabula.
He now makes his home outside of Mobile, Ala., but he was born at Brown Memorial Hospital in Conneaut and lived on Lake Road during the early part of his childhood. His father worked for the P & C Dock Company in the early 1970’s.
“I have really enjoyed visiting the area,” he said. “I still have relatives who live just minutes away from the Ashtabula Dock Company, who were my main source of information in the early stages of this project.”
