GENEVA — Speakers from a wide variety of disciplines gathered Tuesday at Geneva High School to focus on mental health with students and faculty.
Students and teachers participated in lectures highlighting issues that can become detrimental to mental health, said GHS Principal Doug Wetherholt. The program continues today with small group workshops that will highlight coping mechanisms to help people function in a challenging world.
Ashtabula County Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese attended the event and brought a panel of people to discuss their experiences with addiction. Wetherholt said the speakers discussed what happened to them at various stages of life when they became addicted to drugs and or alcohol.
“What a great opportunity for them to take what was such a tragedy and give back [to the students],” he said.
The idea for the mental health and awareness days stemmed from a seminar that GHS counselor Kim DeBacker attended last fall. Wetherholt backed the idea and they began looking into speakers.
The speakers addressed topics such as drug use, cyber activity, suicide awareness and relationships. There was also a musical presentation by Kai Roberts from Active Minds.
He said Active Minds is a non-profit mental health organization that works with college and high school students and provides programs for corporations.
“I think the needs are to have a deeper understanding of mental illness,” Roberts said.
He said his programs attempt to make students comfortable enough to reach out when help is needed.
Other speakers included Bridget Sherman, of the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, speaking on suicide awareness; Marti Dixon, a school board member and counselor, discussing healthy relationships and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Sullivan, reviewing cyber safety issues.
Sullivan said he has been a prosecutor for 34 years and for the last 18 years has focused on prosecuting people who commit crimes against children. He discussed ways for the students to protect themselves on the Internet.
Wetherholt said school officials decided to conduct the program because of students experiencing anxiety and panic attacks. He said the program seemed to be off to a positive start as three students approached him regarding their own experiences after attending one of the seminars.
One of the goals of the program is for students to be able to find an adult they can confide in and learn coping skills., Wetherholt said.
“I think this has been really positive,” said senior Alivia Reece.
She said students seemed to be engaged.
“I didn’t think people would take it seriously, but they are,” she said.
GHS senior Ethan Yost said the first day of the program was a good experience that the school has not offered before.
Ayden Richmond, also a senior, said the speakers brought up important issues that affect a lot of people.
