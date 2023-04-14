HARPERSFIELD — Township leaders reviewed plans for a possible GetGo convenience store to be built on SPIRE Academy-owned property during a work session on Tuesday afternoon.
Lee May, a GetGo site development manager, and Bill Monacelli, a director of development for SPIRE Academy, spent more than an hour with township trustees discussing the next steps in the proposed plan for a site on Route 534.
May showed detailed plans to the trustees, and other township officials, regarding a planned 6,369-square foot convenience store. He said the company is seeking to have more food options in their stores and feels it will be a good place for such a store.
“There really is a need for made-to-order food,” he said.
He said the food options will be more like what you can get in a supermarket.
Monacelli agreed, saying it will be another option for the students at SPIRE Academy.
“We will completely redevelop this site,” May said.
He talked with township officials about entrances, exits and other details needed to make such a project work.
Trustee Ed Spoor suggested the officials visit the zoning commission at 6 p.m. May 1 to discuss the details of the project.
“I think [the store] would be good for us,” Spoor said.
If all the detailed permits are obtained and demolition of an old Pizza Hut building is complete it will take about five-and-a-half months to complete the new store, May said.
Monacelli said studies are under way that could lead to a large sit-down restaurant on the SPIRE Academy property near the pond to the west of the campus buildings.
He said the new dormitories realistically will likely be finished by July.
