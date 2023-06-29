The number of Americans traveling by car and air over the Fourth of July holiday weekend is projected to be highest on record.
With less than two days to go until the weekend, here’s what you need to know before hitting the highway or going to the airport.
AAA projects about 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a record for the holiday. This year’s projection surpasses the previous July Fourth weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.
“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “More and more Americans are making travel a priority, and in fact, this will be the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years.”
This weekend also is expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by car. AAA expects about 43 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2022 and 4 percent higher than 2019.
This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. Today, the national average is hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, according to AAA.
In some parts of Ashtabula County, the cost of gas is even lower than the national average: $3.21 at Gulf and Shell stations in Andover; $3.23 at Fuel Time in Geneva; $3.25 at Love’s in Conneaut; $3.27 at Circle K in Ashtabula, and $3.29 at Flying J in Austinburg, according to the GasBuddy website.
AAA projects millions of Americans will fly to their destinations this weekend, an increase of 11 percent over 2022 and a little more than 7 percent over 2019.
The previous Fourth of July weekend air travel record of 4 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8 percent the highest percentage in nearly 20 years, according to AAA.
The most popular U.S. destinations for the holiday are New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando, Florida, according to Expedia, a travel website.
Air travelers can expect to fight the crowds in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orlando and Los Angeles airports, according to Hopper, a travel website.
Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24 percent over last year.
For folks planning to stay at home, fireworks will go off at 10 p.m. July 3 in Conneaut and 10 p.m. July 4 in Geneva-on-the-Lake, according to local officials.
