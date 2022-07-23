CONNEAUT — A museum that focuses on the Axis troops who battled Allied invaders on June 6, 1944, will open next month in Conneaut, just ahead of the city’s annual encampment and battle re-enactment.
The WWII Museum of the Atlantic Wall will tell the story of the massive fortification erected on the orders of Adolf Hitler along the coast of continental Europe and Scandinavia to defend Germany from a sea-borne assault.
The museum is the brainchild of Jennifer and Thomas O’Brien of Cleveland Heights, who have spent more than a year transforming a once-empty building along Route 20 on the city’s east side into a replica of a German bunker. The couple’s vision has been aided by a handful of like-minded historians who study and depict the German side of the conflict.
“We bought the building [at 200 E. Main Road] a little more than a year ago,” Thomas O’Brien said.
They were drawn to the masonry structure because its stocky shape resembled a military-style bunker. “It was just a coincidence it resembled a bunker,” he said.
Last year the building was painted to resemble camouflage “for no other purpose than it would look cool,” O’Brien said.
For months, the O’Briens and friends have been transforming the interior into a facsimile of the type of defense that dotted the Atlantic coast during the height of the war. The front portion, which includes a kitchen equipped with period appliances — even bottles affixed with historically-accurate labels — and a bunkroom are ready for public inspection.
The building is bigger than it appears from the highway, and other sections will be transformed and unveiled in phases, the couple said.
The museum will also feature the group’s extensive array of German military equipment, including machine guns, artillery, trucks and trailers, O’Brien said. The group, which numbers upward of 15 people, possesses one of the largest collections featured at D-Day Conneaut, he said.
Previously, the East Main Road building served as a storage facility for the collection. After the group decided to part ways with D-Day Ohio Inc., the organization that conducts the re-enactment, the idea of creating a museum independent of the big re-enactment took root.
The Atlantic Wall is an under-appreciated aspect of the war, O’Brien said. It was constructed with a blend of contracted, volunteer and forced labor, and many who manned the network of bunkers were from other countries.
“Forty percent [of the defenders] were not German and didn’t speak German,” O’Brien said. “We will feature the forgotten soldier [in the museum]. We will show the troops who were on the front line.”
O’Brien’s interest in the German side of the war began as a youngster who enjoyed playing a video game that featured planes in the Luftwaffe, Germany’s air force. That led to a study of Germany’s weaponry.
“I fell in love with the technical aspect” of the country’s military, he said.
Plenty of people have stopped to ask about the building, Jennifer O’Brien said.
“They’re curious about the project,” she said. “Everyone in the city has been very friendly. This is a great town.”
The museum will be the second to showcase World War II in the city. D-Day Ohio operates a museum inside a former church at Lake Road and Harbor Street that is open weekends during the summer.
The O’Briens are planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the museum on Aug. 17, one day ahead of D-Day Conneaut 2022 weekend (Aug. 18-20).
The couple hopes people pay them a visit to learn more about another aspect of the war. “We have a specific focus,” O’Brien said.
