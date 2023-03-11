GENEVA — The bid deadline for a West Main Avenue major infrastructure project has been delayed a week to allow contractors time to put bids together because of challenges in getting quotes from suppliers, according to Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette informed council in a letter of the change with the deadline which is now noon on March 17.
“All plan holders have been notified through addendum of the change and it’s clearly posted on our engineer’s platform where contractors get information about the bid,” Varckette stated.
“The reason behind the postponement is essentially due to a few contractors requesting more time. Apparently, in their efforts to prepare their bids, they’’re having difficulty getting numbers from suppliers and were concerned about meeting the deadline. As a result, we believed it best to provide more time for contractors to compile and complete their bids.”
The city put two bids out on the West Main Avenue project last year. One of the bids received no takers at all and the other had only one and it was $1 million over the intended bid.
Varckette said the situation occurred because of supply chain issues and inflation, which made it difficult for contractors to make bids. The project was re-bid a third time earlier this year with a slightly diminished scope in hopes of getting the project rolling as some of the grants are time sensitive.
