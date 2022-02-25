GENEVA — An attempt to create avenues for safe travel to Geneva Area City Schools buildings is one step closer to reality.
A group of leaders from the city and the school district have been working on the Safe Routes to Schools program that is potentially funded by grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The group is being led by Geneva City Council person Jeff Griffiths and hopes to provide non-motorized transportation, enhance pedestrian safety infrastructure along popular routes to schools and teach families about the benefits of non-motorized travel, according to the plans.
The program started with surveys handed out during several fall events seeking input on patterns of family transportation of children to schools. Griffiths said a meeting took place in early February to finalize the approval of the plan by officials from the two groups.
The completed plan will now go to the Ohio Department of Transportation for approval.
During the February meeting, the group decided the city of Geneva would apply for a project to address infrastructure recommendations for the Route 84 and Sherman Street intersection including replacing pedestrian signals and curb ramps at the intersection.
Dozens of the travel plans have been completed throughout the state of Ohio during the last decade.
Griffiths said City Council is planning to have a resolution on the agenda for Monday’s meeting to move forward on an application for a grant for the intersection.
It could be the first of many opportunities to provide safer means of school transportation without vehicles.
Griffiths said the committee working on the plan believes that a a path to Austin Estates will be the most important project, but are waiting until 2023 to apply because of the need for more venting when the weather improves this spring and summer.
