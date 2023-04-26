GENEVA — City officials continue to grapple with challenges involving infrastructure projects, demolition projects and hiring police officers.
City Manager Joseph Varckette said the city will likely find out if a $3 million grant will be provided by the Ohio Department of Development some time in June.
The grant, under the auspices of Community Services Division of the ODD, would allow the city to have a higher bid for a major infrastructure project that has not received an allowable bid during three separate attempts. Varckette said the grant would allow the city to increase the total estimated project cost and reduce the amount of money paid back through a loan.
The West Main Project involves the removal and rebuilding of infrastructure under Route 20 and includes the removal of trolley lines still under the road surface.
City council member Jeff Griffiths asked council to approve the use of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a comprehensive survey to provide information to create a storm water plan for the city.
Several council members said the city had waited long enough and had to move forward with the survey after two grant applications were denied. City leaders indicated legislation would be preferred for consideration by council at the May 8 meeting.
Long-time council members Phillip Cordova and Robert Rosebrugh indicated the problem has been on the city’s list of challenges for many years. Citizens have attended numerous meetings to ask for a solution to the problem that causes flooding on properties throughout the city.
Varckette also said a recent meeting with Ashtabula County representatives regarding the building of, and payment for, a Harpersfield Township water tower included a variety of ideas, but nothing official to bring to council.
The county and city have a disagreement on whether the city, by contract, is obligated to pay 50 percent of the project.
“We made it very clear we will not be paying for 50 percent or event 25 percent of the project,” Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said.
Varckette said another meeting is being scheduled that would include Varckette, Pasqualone, a representative of Ashtabula County Environmental Services, a representative of council and a representative of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.
City Council President Mario Butera said he believes the city and county can work out an agreement that will be acceptable to both sides.
In other business:
• Council members discussed ways to increase usage of the Geneva Community Center. Council recently talked with a person who offered to work with the city to book events.
Varckette said he has had numerous conversations with department heads and will present some ideas to council member John Barbo regarding use of the facility. He said it is a valuable asset and should be maintained under city control, but with possible booking assistance from an outside source.
• Varckette and Pasqualone also reported progress on a potential agreement with SPIRE on a 15-year lease on a field at the property.
• Varckette also said the Pleasant Avenue/Route 534 intersection widening project is near completion.
• A proposed $137,285 grant proposal for the improvement of rear entrance of the Geneva Senior Center is being considered to provide funds to make an American Disability Act-compliant ramp and a variety of infrastructure improvements to the entry, Varckette said.
• A request for funds to help pave Centennial Street and from Eastlawn Street to East Main Street will likely be submitted to the county engineer’s office by May 25.
• Council approved the city’s participation in a road salt bid for 800 tons of road salt in 2023.
• Varckette said the Warner House, owned by the city along Route 20 in downtown Geneva, is expected to be demolished as early as next week after discussions with a potential developer fell through. The Benson property, site of the former Benson gas station, may have an interested developer and the Ashtabula County Land Bank is discussing options.
• The annual spring clean-up program is planned for Waste Management residential customers for May 6th.
• Council approved a resolution in support of the Grape Jamboree committee, including road closures, for the 2023 Grape Jamboree, to be held Sept. 23 and 24 in downtown Geneva.
• Council approved a resolution mandating city residents keep their grass cut six inches or below.
• Butera appointed Allison Anderson and James Miller IV to three-year terms on the Shade Tree Commission and Barbo and Patty Walunis to three-year terms on the Sustainability Commission.
• Butera also approved Tony Markijohn and John Haessler to three-year terms on the Travel Basketball Board and Eric Elek to a one year-term and assigned Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd to be the city’s representative on the board.
• Geneva Police Chief John Camper gave a report to the city regarding his hope to find more police officers and perhaps start a K9 program in the future. He said there are not enough young people interested in become police officers to meet the demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.