Several child abuse prevention events are planned in Ashtabula County during April, along with a focus on recruiting more foster parents, said, Ashtabula County Children Services Executive Director Tania Burnett.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month so ACCS is focusing on numerous programs this month as well as a focus on recruiting the foster parents, Burnett said.
The agency received a grant in 2022 and hired Tami Santiago, of Geneva, as a liason to assist present foster parents and recruit others.
Santiago said she and her husband Jim, were foster parents to 93 children between 1991 and 2012.
Tami Santiago said she and her husband were able to spend time with their family and tend to the needs of parents.
In June Burnett approached Santiago about the idea and she readily agreed. Santiago said she still wanted to help children and was able to work from home.
Area residents looking to learn more about foster parenting can participate in a webinar on Monday evening at 6 p.m. to learn from Santiago and her vast experience.
To sign up for the webinar area residents can got to fosterin.com/ashtabula and click on the link at the top of the page, Burnett said.
A six-week class is scheduled to start April 15 for anyone interested in becoming a foster parent.
“This is the first time we’ve had a liason,” Burnett said.
She said an in person recruiting session was held at the Ashtabula Public Library in early March and two families considering foster parenting were able to get one on one information.
Burnett said there are 139 children in custody of ACCS. She said there is always a need for foster parents especially to meet the needs of younger children, high school students and geographic areas so children can stay in the same school.
Santiago said she loves working with foster parents from recruitment through the foster parenting process.
“My job is to help people learn about being a foster parent if they’re interested,” she said.
The Pinwheels for Prevention event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday on the Ashtabula County Courthouse Lawn.
A community training event for community providers is scheduled for April 12 at the Andrus Banquet Center.
A luncheon is also scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 19 to honor a variety of people connected to the ACCS operation and its clients.
