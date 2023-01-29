GENEVA — Thirty-one young ladies competed in six different classes on Saturday night during the Geneva Winterfest Pageant at Geneva High School.
Cailyn King was crowned Miss Winterfest after two days of competition. The Miss Winterfest winner presides over a court that includes Junior Miss, Young Miss, Little Miss, Tiny Miss and Snowflake categories.
King reacted excitedly, putting her hands over her mouth and smiling with joy when the final winner announcement was made. She also was named Miss Photogenic.
Winterfest Pageant Director Roberta Horvath said the girls started the competition with an interview on Friday night and a scoring system was used that included numerical scores for three other categories that were added up to produce a winner.
She said the girls were excited this year and created a strong sense of competition. Horvath said the young ladies will represent Geneva Winterfest at a variety of festivals around the state and also do service projects in the community throughout the year.
The young ladies will be very busy this weekend at the Winterfest Festival to be held Friday and Saturday in downtown Geneva, she said. "They will be doing whatever needs to be done," Horvath said.
She said the 2022 court will also be involved as there was a pageant held but no festival for them to work last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the Miss Winterfest category Samantha Henry was chosen third alternate, Natalie Wilks, second alternate and Abigail O'Malley first alternate and winter wear winner.
The Junior Miss winner was Natalie Vance with Breelyn Graham third alternate, Petyon Kerns second alternate and most photogenic and Julia Krieg first alternate.
The Young Miss winner was Aubrey Zoretich, she also was named most photogenic, Paige Jeschelnig was second alternate and winter wear winner and, Stephanie Cosper was first alternate.
Lucianna Padilla was the winner of Little Miss Winterfest and also garnered honors for winter wear and most photogenic while Riley Cosper was named second alternate and Avelynn Ickes first alternate.
Payton Jones was the winner of Tiny Miss with Kenna Kaydo earning second alternate and Siomara Marquez receiving first alternate honors and Marquez also won winter wear honors.
Mia Parrino was named Snowflake and most photogenic while Madeline Walker earned second alternate, Evangeline Padilla first alternate and Quinn Kerns winter wear winner.
