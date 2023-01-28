GENEVA — The Geneva Winterfest Pageant is scheduled tonight at Geneva with 31 girls competing for titles in six different age categories.
Roberta Horvath, director of the pageant, said there is a lot of excitement for the pageant that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
“There is going to be some good competition,” Horvath said.
The Winterfest royalty spend a lot of time doing volunteer work in the area and travels throughout the state to represent Geneva at festivals and other events, Horvath said.
She said there is a point system for four different categories with the highest scoring person winning the title in divisions that include Miss, Junior, Young, Little, Tiny and Snowflake.
Horvath said 40 percent of the score comes from an interview that took place Friday night. She said the other 60 percent is broken up between a personal introduction, formal wear and winter wear.
The Geneva Winterfest is scheduled for Feb. 3-4 in downtown Geneva with a parade, chili contest, games and other entertainment options. The event is a cooperative venture between the city of Geneva and the Geneva Business Association.
Carriage rides are also scheduled for Feb. 4, along with a performance by Jungle Terry.
