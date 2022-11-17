GENEVA — Anyone interested in gathering for a meal and fellowship is invited to the Geneva Community Center for a full Thanksgiving dinner on Turkey Day 2022.
“This is our fifth year,” said Crystal Schuld who organizes the event. She said meals will be served at the community center or available for pick up between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
‘We are doing full thanksgiving dinners with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans and desert,” Schuld said. She said her family and friends decided it would be better to help those in need or those lonely on the holiday instead of just hanging out at home.
Schuld said three churches have offered assistance this year as well. She said the volunteers plan to arrive around 10 a.m. to start cooking.
“We love giving back,” she said.
The event took on a unique form in 2020 when the meals were prepared at the Schuld’s residence and delivered to people throughout the Geneva area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.