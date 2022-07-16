GENEVA — Negotiations with three of the four city employee unions are complete after lengthy work sessions, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
On Monday, city council approved two contracts with unions representing the patrolmen and dispatchers and the department’s sergeants.
The agreements with both unions are three-year contracts for 2022, 2023 and 2024, Varckette said.
The agreement allows for 12-hour shifts for sergeants and patrolmen and wage increases of three percent, three percent and two and a half percent, respectively, for the three years of the contract.
Police will also pay 2 and a half percent of their salaries toward their healthcare for 2023 and five percent for 2024 through payroll deduction with a $100 cap, Varckette said. The firefighters union and the city approved a contract recently as well.
The final contract negotiations with other city workers, including street department employees, are going well and should be completed soon, he said.
Varckette was hired as city manager in November 2020 and has been working on varied negotiations since then.
“ I think it was my third day of work in the city,” he said of wage discussions that began for 2021 and then full-scale negotiations for the four unions and their new contracts.
Varckette said there are no wage re-opener agreements in these contracts.
“All in all, I think it is a good deal for the employees and the city,” he said.
In other city business:
• Council approved a resolution of necessity allowing the city to assess residents for street lighting.
• A preliminary budget for 2023 was presented to council and will be sent to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
• Varckette said the second allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds of $310,953.32 should be received soon.
• A program to improve city facilities so money can be saved on utilties, including street lighting, is back on the table and Varckette is reviewing financing options for the project.
• Varckette said the city needs two more members to serve on the planning commission.
• A new zoning/community development employee has been hired and is scheduled to start Aug. 1.
