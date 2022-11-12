GENEVA — A blessing box has been relocated from Harpersfield United Methodist Church to Geneva UMC to meet the needs of more people, said Sara Sargent, who is helping coordinate the program with other church members.
The box was moved a little more than a week ago and has seen use already, Sargent said.
She said the box has already been filled and emptied several times. The box will be stocked with food and some toiletries, Sargent said.
It is located in the church’s driveway off of Route 534 in downtown Geneva.
Sargent said the box was moved because there wasn’t a lot of use out in Harpersfield Township.
She said church members are working out a plan to replenish the box regularly, to make sure it is filled to help meet people’s needs.
Sargent said they are trying to figure out what can be placed in the box and used by people who may not have a place to stay. She said the church plans to have items that can be used by people who may not have a can opener or a place to cook.
