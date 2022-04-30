GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Township officials are seeking a 1.49-mill replacement levy on Tuesday’s primary ballot to pay for fire services contracted through the city of Geneva.
The levy would be for five years and is being sought as a replacement levy so the monies from the levy will increase with inflation as home values increase, but will not increase the millage, said Geneva Township Trustee Chairman Tim Mills.
Mills said the present levy provides $87,000 a year and the replacement would provide $96,000 annually.
Mills said the levy is strictly to help pay for fire protection. which costs the township $220,000 annually.
“Our citizens get a very good service from the city,” he said of the daily, around-the-clock service.
Mill said the fire department responds in eight minutes to even the most distant properties in the township.
“That is a pretty good response time,” he said.
The Geneva Fire Department is also working on getting a new boat for water rescue on Lake Erie, which includes about a mile of frontage on the far east and west sides of the township, he said.
“I believe this is a win-win for the township and the city,” Mills said of the arrangement.
Mills said the levy covers just the fire department expenditure as ambulance services are handled through the Northwest Ambulance District.
